FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s oil minister said he supported an extension of a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut output until the end of 2019, state news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

Kuwait was committed to reducing its production according to the agreement, Khaled al-Fadhel said before an OPEC meeting next month.