Kuwait's emir arrives in the U.S. for medical treatment, in stable condition: KUNA

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah witnesses a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrived in the United States on Thursday to complete his medical treatment, the state news agency reported, adding he was in stable condition.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery on Sunday, his office said this week, for an unspecified condition.

Kuwait’s cabinet tweeted from its official account that Sheikh Sabah had arrived at Rochester airport, in the U.S. There are several cities with that name in the U.S., but the main campus of the Mayo Clinic, one of the country’s best hospitals, is located in Rochester, Minnesota.

The emir’s designated successor Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah temporarily took over some of the ruler’s constitutional duties on Saturday.

Last year, Sheikh Sabah was admitted to hospital in the United States while on an official visit there after suffering what his office described as a health setback in Kuwait in August. He returned to the Gulf Arab state in October.