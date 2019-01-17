Kuwait shuts three ports in bad weather, oil ports unaffected

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Port Authority has temporarily halted shipping at the Shuwaikh, Doha and Shuaiba ports because of bad weather, the state news agency Kuna reported on Thursday.

Kuwaiti oil ports were unaffected by the bad weather, a spokesman for Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said.

Tanker shipments continued as normal with no tankers scheduled to enter or exit Kuwait’s oil ports except for one gas tanker due Thursday afternoon.

No decision on that tanker had been taken so far, he said.