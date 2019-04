DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Co (KNPC) said on Saturday it had put out a small fire at a unit within its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery and that operations had not been disrupted.

KNPC tweeted that the fire at oil treatment unit 41 had not caused any damage and that production operations continued as per the normal program at the refinery, which has a capacity of 466,000 barrels per day of crude oil.