FILE PHOTO: The George Washington Medical Center, where Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has been hospitalized since the weekend, is seen in Washington, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s 90-year-old ruler has left a hospital in the United States after successfully completing medical tests, state news agency KUNA reported on Friday.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has ruled the U.S. ally and OPEC oil producer since 2006, had postponed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump planned for this week after being admitted to the hospital.