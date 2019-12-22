Saudi, Kuwait neutral zone agreement expected Tuesday: two sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - A final agreement between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to resume oil output from the Neutral Zone fields is expected to be signed on Tuesday in Kuwait City, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The two countries halted output from the jointly-run oilfields in the so-called Neutral Zone more than three years ago, cutting some 500,000 barrels per day or 0.5% of global oil supply.

Saudi and Kuwaiti oil officials could not be reached immediately for comment.