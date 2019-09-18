Kuwait oil sector raises security to maximum level: Al Anbaa

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Kuwait oil sector is on high alert and has raised its security level to “maximum” after “noticeable changes to the level of threat to national security”, Kuwaiti newspaper Al- Anbaa reported on Wednesday, citing a document.

The Kuwaiti armed forces said in a separate statement that it had put its forces on high alert and carried out air and naval drills earlier on Wednesday as part of measures to increase “combat readiness,” amid growing tensions following an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.