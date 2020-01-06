Kuwait foreign minister affirms with U.S. Pompeo importance of de-escalation: KUNA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah received a phone call on Monday from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kuwait’s state new agency (KUNA) said.

They discussed the latest developments in the region, and affirmed the importance of de-escalation and dealing with these developments in a spirit of wisdom and self-restraint in order to achieve its security and stability, KUNA reported.

The phone call came after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.