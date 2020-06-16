Kyrgyz ruling coalition nominates former cabinet No.2 for PM

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s ruling coalition nominated Kubatbek Boronov for prime minister on Tuesday, virtually ensuring he would get the post, after his predecessor resigned due to a corruption probe against former cabinet officials.

Boronov, 55, has served as the first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet and worked as the Central Asian nation’s minister of emergency situations in the past.

He does not belong to any of the coalition parties.

Former PM Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev resigned on Monday, citing a criminal probe against his former subordinates which he said undermined trust in the cabinet and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking before coalition lawmakers, Boronov said his cabinet would focus its efforts on curbing the coronavirus, reviving the economy and preparing for an Oct. 4 parliamentary election.