FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 20, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan's parliament names new prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev prime minister on Friday after his nomination by the Social Democratic party which leads the ruling coalition.

Newly appointed Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev addresses lawmakers during a parliament session in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Abylgaziyev, previously chief of staff in President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s office, replaced Sapar Isakov whose cabinet lost a no-confidence vote this week.

The government reshuffle completes a series of moves taken by Jeenbekov since he came to power last November to remove the appointees of his predecessor, Almazbek Atambayev, from key positions in the Central Asian nation of six million.

Volatility has plagued Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic hosting a Russian military air base, since it gained independence in 1991. Political conflicts erupted into violent revolutions in 2005 and 2010.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.