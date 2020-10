FILE PHOTO: Former President of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev greets his supporters during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz security forces detained former president Almazbek Atambayev on Saturday, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported citing a member of Atambayev’s political party.

Atambayev’s supporters had secured his release from prison where he was serving a lengthy sentence on corruption charges amid unrest which toppled the Central Asian nation’s government on Tuesday.