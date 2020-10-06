Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Opposition figure elected Kyrgyzstan's PM amid clashes: reports

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament elected opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister on Tuesday, Russia’s RIA news agency reported, after the previous cabinet chief resigned amid post-election protests.

However, according to Kyrgyz news website Akipress, shortly afterwards Zhaparov and other politicians had to flee the hotel where parliament had convened as a number of people carrying sticks and rocks broke into the building.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones

