Kremlin voices concern over Kyrgyzstan after opposition claims power

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was concerned by the situation in Kyrgyzstan and expressed hope that political forces in the former Soviet state would find a solution to unrest there.

Opposition groups said earlier on Tuesday they had seized power in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday after taking control of government buildings during post-election protests in the strategically important Central Asian state.

Russia has an air base in Kyrgyzstan.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Andrew Osborn

