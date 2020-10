FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Picture.

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered troops to be deployed in the capital Bishkek on Friday as he declared a state of emergency.

His order did not say how many troops must be deployed but instructed them to use military vehicles, set up checkpoints, and prevent armed clashes.