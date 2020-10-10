Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Kyrgyzstan's parliament starts session to discuss new government

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament gathered on Saturday to discuss the appointment of a new government after days of unrest, but it remained unclear whether it had the 61-person quorum, a Reuters correspondent reported from the meeting room.

Deputies convened and took their seats in a conference hall in the presidential residence while faction leaders held private talks with speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up