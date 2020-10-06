Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

Kyrgyz parliament seeks to hold emergency meeting Wednesday: report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament will try to convene for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, local news website 24.kg reported, citing lawmakers who failed to gather a quorum on Tuesday.

Opposition groups who say they have seized power in protests that broke out after a disputed parliamentary election have urged the outgoing legislature to install a provisional cabinet and thus legitimize the transfer of power.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up