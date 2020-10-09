Kyrgyz parliament to meet, consider PM candidates on Saturday: report

Demonstrators from rival political groups pray during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

(Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament plans to convene on Saturday to consider interim prime ministerial candidates as well as President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s declaration of a state of emergency, local news website Akipress quoted a deputy speaker as saying.

The legislature plans to meet in the Ala Archa presidential residence on the outskirts of the capital Bishkek, Aida Kasymaliyeva said, after failing to gather a quorum since protests toppled the previous cabinet on Tuesday.