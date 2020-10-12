Kyrgyz president indicates could prolong state of emergency

FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

BISHKEK (Reuters) - The office of Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Monday he has been asked to prolong the state of emergency in capital Bishkek beyond Oct. 21 to further stabilise the situation after a week of unrest.

The proposal came from Bishkek commandant Almazbek Orozaliyev who met Jeenbekov together with two other senior security officials, the president’s office said in a statement.