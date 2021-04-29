Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces clash at border in water dispute

BISHKEK (Reuters) -One person was killed and at least two dozen wounded when Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces exchanged fire across the border on Thursday and residents hurled rocks at each other in a row over a water reservoir, authorities on both sides said.

Clashes flared late on Wednesday along the frontier between Tajikistan’s northern Sughd province and Kyrgyzstan’s southern Batken province because of a dispute over a water reservoir and pumping station located on the Isfara river, which both countries claim as their own.

Locals on both sides threw rocks at each other before clashes escalated and the sides began exchanging gunfire on Thursday, according to the securiity agencies of both Central Asian republics.

Videos shared on social media showed people on the Kyrgyz side sitting in a trench to the sound of gunfire in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Kyrgyzstan’s State National Security Committee accused the Tajik side of using mortars to shell the disputed water facility. Tajik authorities said the facility belonged to them and accused Kyrgyz forces of shooting at Tajik border guards.

Tajikistan said that nine people on their side had been wounded, while Kyrgyzstan reported one dead and 16 wounded.

Tajikistan also accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling a bridge on the former’s territory with mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov’s office said he had held an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday and set up a working group to settle the conflict.