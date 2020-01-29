Business News
January 29, 2020

L Brands CEO in talks to step aside and sell Victoria's Secret: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Victoria’s Secret-owner L Brands (LB.N) Chief Executive Officer Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside from the role and is exploring strategic alternatives for the lingerie brand, the Wall street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The discussions are ongoing and could result in a full or partial sale of Victoria’s Secret, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the company jumped 13% in premarket trading.

L Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

