L Brands considering options for La Senza lingerie business

(Reuters) - L Brands (LB.N) is pursuing options for its money-losing La Senza lingerie brand to focus on its core businesses such as Victoria’s Secret and Pink, the company said on Thursday.

L Brands has been struggling to revive its Pink brand as more women opt for cheaper bralettes and sports bras from companies such as American Eagle Outfitter’s (AEO.N) Aerie. The company also restructured its Victoria’s Secret business in 2016 to stem declines in sales.

Shares of the company, which also owns Bath & Body Works, rose 4 percent to $29.65 in early trading on Thursday.

L Brands bought the La Senza business for about $700 million in early 2007. The brand has been endorsed by famous models such as Petra Nemcova and Doutzen Kroes.

The company said last month it would shut down operations at its Henri Bendel fashion accessories business in January.

The company said it estimates that La Senza’s 2018 revenue and operating loss will be about $250 million and $40 million, respectively.

La Senza has 126 company-owned and operated stores in North America and 188 non-company owned international stores.

The company also reported a 5 percent increase in same-store sales for the five weeks ended Oct. 6, while comparable store sales at Victoria’s Secret rose 1 percent.