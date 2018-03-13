FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 13, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Legal & General Capital takes full ownership of Cala Homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital (LGEN.L) has taken full control of British housebuilder Cala Homes in a deal that values the company at 605 million pounds ($840.35 million), the FTSE-100 insurer said on Tuesday.

The insurer said it spent 315 million pounds to buy the 52.1 percent stake it did not own, adding that Cala had grown its revenues threefold from 241 million pounds in 2013 to 748 million pounds in 2017.

L&G took a 46.5 percent stake in Cala back in 2013. It has now bought out its fellow major shareholder, the property investor Patron Capital.

L&G Capital boss Kerrigan Procter said Cala Homes had attractive growth prospects under L&G’s continued ownership.

He noted that Cala had “a strong management team with proven experience of managing a housebuilding business across business cycles, and has delivered great returns for shareholders since its acquisition in 2013.”

    ($1 = 0.7199 pounds)

    Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Sinead Cruise

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.