A store of French skin care and perfume retailer L'Occitane en Provence is seen in Zug, Switzerland August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - French cosmetics maker L’Occitane International SA (0973.HK) is drawing bids from private equity firms, including Advent International, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The retailer, whose shares are listed in Hong Kong, may consider bids from other buyout funds and industry peers, the report added, citing sources.

L’Occitane and Advent International were not immediately available for comment.