L'Oreal shares slip as first half performance falls short

PARIS (Reuters) - L'Oreal shares retreated on Friday from a record high reached last month, due to disappointment over first-half results which missed consensus forecasts.

The shares, which hit a record of 197.15 euros in late June, were down 2.8 percent at 176 euros in early session trading.

On Thursday, L'Oreal reported that first-half operating profit rose 7.1 percent from a year ago to 2.53 billion euros ($3 billion), while revenue increased by 4 percent to 13.41 billion euros.

According to a consensus forecast compiled for Reuters by Inquiry Financial, analysts had been predicting an operating profit of 2.56 billion euros and sales of 13.8 billion euros.

"The results were a little bit below what the market was looking for, so there is some disappointment in that regard," said Keren Finance fund manager Benoit de Broissia.

Keren Finance owns L'Oreal shares and Broissia said it remained a key pick, despite Friday's stock price decline, given what he described as L'Oreal's "excellent perspectives."

On Thursday, L'Oreal predicted record profit margins for this year.

The French group sold The Body Shop this year and it said the earnings boost from that disposal, along with its first-half results, made it well placed for the rest of 2017.

Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told analysts on a conference call on Friday that he was confident about the second-half of the year.

Swiss foods group Nestle owns around 23 percent of L'Oreal, while L'Oreal in turn owns some 9 percent of healthcare company Sanofi.

Nestle, which trimmed its 2017 sales forecast on Thursday, has come under pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb to make an exit from its holding in L'Oreal.