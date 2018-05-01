India's L&T seals $2.1 bln deal to sell electrical unit to Schneider

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) has agreed to sell its electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric SE (SCHN.PA) for 140 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) in the biggest M&A deal announced in the Indian market this year.

A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The all-cash deal is part of L&T’s plan to sell its non-core business at a time when India’s biggest engineering group has seen slower growth in orders amid a prolonged economic downturn.

The sale matches L&T’s “stated intent of unlocking value within the existing business portfolio,” Chief Executive, S.N. Subrahmanyan, said in a statement.

The deal includes all segments of its electrical and automation business except marine switchgear and servowatch systems, L&T said.

The electrical and automation (E&A) business, which has factories in India as well as in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Kingdom, had a net revenue of 50.38 billion rupees, or about 4.5 percent of L&T’s consolidated revenue, for the year to March 2017.

“This is a good deal for them,” said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, referring to the valuation. “L&T has a clear vision of divesting businesses with low margins.”

Goldman Sachs last week forecast a “bright” outlook for L&T saying it expected the company’s near-term earnings growth to be robust with stable order inflows and pick up in execution.

The company’s effort to deleverage its balance sheet and improve its returns over the medium term through a combination of operational improvement and non-core asset sales will be instrumental in re-rating the stock, Goldman analysts wrote in a note dated April 23.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup advised Schneider on the L&T deal, according to two sources with direct knowledge.

L&T’s in-house M&A team worked on the deal with Indian investment bank Arpwood Capital advising it, a company spokesman said.

The deal is expected to close in 18 months, L&T said.

L&T shares closed 1.7 percent higher on Monday. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

($1 = 66.5000 Indian rupees)