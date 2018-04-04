FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 9:41 PM / in 19 hours

L3 Technologies unit, five other firms share $25.5 bln U.S. defense contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - L3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, a unit of L3 Technologies, and five other companies will share a 10-year, $25.5 billion Army aircraft and equipment support contract, the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition to publicly traded L3, five privately owned firms shared in the contract, which includes minor modification work and supply chain management, primarily outside the United States in theaters of operation, the Pentagon said.

The private firms were AAR Supply Chain Inc, DynCorp International LLC, North American Surveillance Systems Inc, Arma Aviation Corp and Pinnacle Solutions Inc, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech

