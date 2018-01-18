FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Deals
January 18, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wyndham to buy La Quinta's hotel management business for $1.95 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN.N) said on Thursday it would acquire La Quinta Holdings Inc’s (LQ.N) hotel franchise and management businesses for $1.95 billion in cash, expanding its midscale presence amid increasing travel demand.

La Quinta shareholders will receive $8.40 per share in cash and Wyndham will repay about $715 million of La Quinta debt net of cash.

    Ahead of the acquisition, La Quinta will spin off its real estate assets into a publicly-traded real estate investment trust, CorePoint Lodging Inc.

    Wyndham, whose brands include Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson and Wingate by Wyndham, said it would set aside a reserve of $240 million for estimated taxes as part of La Quinta’s spin-off of its real estate assets.

    The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, Wyndham said.

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.