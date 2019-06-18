La-Z-Boy says more U.S. tariffs may lead to price hikes

(Reuters) - American furnishing retailer La-Z-Boy Inc said on Tuesday that a further rise in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would lead to higher raw material costs in fiscal 2020 and may likely force it to raise selling prices.

The company, whose shares fell about 9% after the bell after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, said in a regulatory filing it was working to shift sourcing out of China.

La-Z-Boy currently gets almost all of its leather cut-and-sewn sets and fabrics as well as 25% of its casegoods (wood furniture) products.

“With the hangover of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty, it is unclear if these business conditions will continue further into our fiscal 2020 year,” Chief Executive Officer Kurt Darrow said in a statement.

The United States has threatened tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, after hiking levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports last month, including on furniture.

Last week, home furnishing retailer RH unveiled steps to offset the impact of tariffs, including selective price hikes and moving certain productions out of China.

La-Z-Boy’s sales in the fourth quarter rose 8% to $453.8 million, but missed analysts’ average estimate of $456.8 million, mainly due to weaker demand in its wholesale upholstery and casegoods segments.

The company also said its Canada business was partly hurt by the retaliatory tariff by Canada on U.S. imports, which was lifted in May.