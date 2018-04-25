FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 25, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in an hour

LabCorp quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diagnostics testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped mainly by its Covance drug development business.

The company’s net revenue rose 18 percent to $2.85 billion.

Sales in its Covance business, which carries out trials for drugmakers, rose 39.3 percent to $1.08 billion, helped by the acquisition of privately held CRO Chiltern International.

    Revenue from LabCorp’s diagnostics, which offers services such as genetic and pathology tests through labs throughout the United States, rose 8 percent to $1.64 billion in the quarter.

    Excluding items, the company earned $2.78 per share. Analysts on average had estimated $2.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net earnings attributable to LabCorp was $173.2 million, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $183 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.