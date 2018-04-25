LabCorp quarterly profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Diagnostics testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped mainly by its Covance drug development business.

The company’s net revenue rose 18 percent to $2.85 billion.

Sales in its Covance business, which carries out trials for drugmakers, rose 39.3 percent to $1.08 billion, helped by the acquisition of privately held CRO Chiltern International.

Revenue from LabCorp’s diagnostics, which offers services such as genetic and pathology tests through labs throughout the United States, rose 8 percent to $1.64 billion in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.78 per share. Analysts on average had estimated $2.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earnings attributable to LabCorp was $173.2 million, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $183 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.