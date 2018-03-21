UK competition regulator clears GVC's takeover of Ladbrokes Coral

(Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared online gambling firm GVC Holdings Plc’s (GVC.L) acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc (LCL.L) on Wednesday, saying the merger did not raise competition concerns.

A sign hangs outside a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

GVC agreed in December to take over leading British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds ($5.61 billion).

“The CMA has found that GVC and Ladbrokes are not close rivals and there are many other providers of betting and gaming services online,” the competition regulator said.