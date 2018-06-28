FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 28, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lafarge under investigation over terrorist funding allegations in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French cement group Lafarge SA was put under formal investigation in France over allegations of funding terrorist activities in Syria and aiding and abetting crimes against humanity, a judicial source said on Thursday.

French prosecutors last year launched a probe into the suspected “financing of a terrorist enterprise” by the cement group in Syria. The company admitted last year it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating.

Prosecutors last year put several senior former managers of Lafarge and LafargeHolcim under formal investigation.

Lafarge merged with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to become LafargeHolcim.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.