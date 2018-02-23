LafargeHolcim buys British ready-mix concrete and aggregates maker

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) has bought Kendall Group, an aggregates and ready mix concrete maker in southern Britain, in the first acquisition by the Swiss company’s Chief Executive Jan Jenisch since he took charge last September.

LafargeHolcim did not disclose how much it was paying for Kendall, a Portsmouth-based family business, which had sales of around 33 million Swiss francs ($35.26 million) in 2017.

The region where Kendall is active is expected to benefit from above national average growth, especially in the housing segment, LafargeHolcim said on Friday.