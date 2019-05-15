LafargeHolcim CEO eyes up to 10 deals this year

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim expects to increase the number of small acquisitions it makes this year after buying four businesses so far in 2019, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to get a more dynamic start to the process to do bolt-ons this year,” Jenisch told reporters, noting that LafargeHolcim had already made the same number of deals as it had during the whole of 2018.

“We are going to see hopefully 10 plus of those acquisitions for the year overall,” he said. “Geographically we are very keen to expand in the U.S. market, especially when you look in aggregates and concrete where we have a market share in the low single digits there.

“In Europe and Australia we are following up on various opportunities,” said Jenisch after the world’s largest cement-maker posted better-than-expected core operating profit during its first quarter.