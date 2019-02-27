LafargeHolcim plans divestment in southeast Asia: website

CEO Eric Olsen (L) and Chairman Beat Hess of Franco-Swiss cement giant LafargeHolcim attend the company's annual shareholder meeting in Zurich, Switzerland May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim plans to sell assets in Southeast Asia over the next five years due to the company’s weak performance in the region, website Industrial Info Resource reported on Wednesday without citing sources.

The company completed the sale of its Indonesia business in a deal which valued the unit at $1.75 billion, the world’s largest cement maker said this month.

LafargeHolcim said last year it wanted to raise around 2 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) from selling assets and could exit two or three countries to concentrate on the United States, Latin America, India and Africa.

LafargeHolcim declined to comment on the report.