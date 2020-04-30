LafargeHolcim sticks to 2019 dividend proposal: CEO

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) is sticking to its plans to pay a dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share for 2019, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Thursday, despite the cement maker’s expecting a bigger impact from the coronavirus pandemic on its results in the coming weeks.

“When you look at our numbers for 2019 we had a record year but also in Q1 we have very solid results... high liquidity on our balance sheet,” Jenisch told reporters. “So there is no reason not to pay our dividend.”

Jenisch said the Swiss company also did not plan to cut jobs as it trims costs to deal with crisis which has made it scrap its profit forecast for the year.