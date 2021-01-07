LafargeHolcim expects to fund half of Firestone acquisition from own cash

FILE PHOTO: CEO Jan Jenisch of world's biggest cement group LafargeHolcim addresses the annual news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim will be able to fund half of the $3.4 billion price for Firestone Building Products from its existing cash position, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Thursday.

“We don’t need to finance the full consideration of $3.4 billion,” Jenisch told a conference call. LafargeHolcim would still probably issue bonds to pay for part of the acquisition, although the details are still to be decided, he said.