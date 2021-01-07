LafargeHolcim expects to fund half of Firestone acquisition from own cash

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim will be able to fund half of the $3.4 billion price for Firestone Building Products from its existing cash position, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Thursday.
“We don’t need to finance the full consideration of $3.4 billion,” Jenisch told a conference call. LafargeHolcim would still probably issue bonds to pay for part of the acquisition, although the details are still to be decided, he said.
Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz
