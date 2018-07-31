HeidelbergCement eyes parts of LafargeHolcim' Indonesia business

ZURICH (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) could buy parts of LafargeHolcim’s (LHN.S) business in Indonesia that is up for sale, HeidelbergCement Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday.

LafargeHolcim is planning to raise around 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.02 billion) from selling assets as it trims its operations, with speculation that its business in Indonesia could be among the candidates for sale.

“LafargeHolcim is in the market regarding the sale of its entire Indonesia business. In principle we always look at such topics... but it is clear to us that only a part of the package comes into question for reasons of cartel law,” Scheifele told reporters on an earnings call.

“If at all, we would be interested in parts, and our Indonesian subsidiary will take a close look at this.”