LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) has ended talks with South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) (PPCJ.J) about a possible deal, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the Group has ended its ongoing talks with Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) on a possible transaction in Africa that were announced on October 27, 2017,” it said in a brief statement.

Ireland’s CRH (CRH.I), the world’s third-largest building materials supplier by market value, had also decided not to bid for rival PPC (PPCJ.J), the South African company said on Thursday, leaving the field clear for rival suitors.

