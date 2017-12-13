FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC
Sections
Featured
Trump loses his big bet
Alabama Senate Race
Trump loses his big bet
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
The new billion-dollar U.S. embassy in London
U.S.
The new billion-dollar U.S. embassy in London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 13, 2017 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

LafargeHolcim ‍ends talks with South Africa's PPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) has ended talks with South African cement maker Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) (PPCJ.J) about a possible deal, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the Group has ended its ongoing talks with Pretoria Portland Cement Ltd. (PPC) on a possible transaction in Africa that were announced on October 27, 2017,” it said in a brief statement.

Ireland’s CRH (CRH.I), the world’s third-largest building materials supplier by market value, had also decided not to bid for rival PPC (PPCJ.J), the South African company said on Thursday, leaving the field clear for rival suitors.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.