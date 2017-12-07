FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutors call for ex-LafargeHolcim CEO to be placed under investigation
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
California wildfires
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 7, 2017 / 5:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French prosecutors call for ex-LafargeHolcim CEO to be placed under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French prosecutors called for the former chief executive of Franco-Swiss cement group LafargeHolcim, Eric Olsen, to be placed under formal investigation as part of an inquiry into the group’s activities in Syria, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Prosecutors launched an investigation in June into the company’s operations and its possible “financing of a terrorist enterprise”.

The inquiry relates to allegations that payments were made to banned groups.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Matthias Blamont

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.