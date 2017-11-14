FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police search Lafarge in Paris as part of Syria investigation
November 14, 2017 / 11:08 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Police search Lafarge in Paris as part of Syria investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) (LHN.PA) said on Tuesday that French police had searched its Paris offices as part of an ongoing inquiry into the construction company’s Syrian business.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“LafargeHolcim confirms that the French police visited our premises in Paris. LafargeHolcim is fully cooperating with the authorities, but cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation,” said a company spokeswoman.

Police in Belgium also carried out a raid at the company’s offices in Brussels which was linked to the searches in France, a judicial source said.

The company had no immediate comment on that raid.

Earlier this year, France launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of LafargeHolcim, with the probe investigating the possible “financing of terrorist enterprise”.

In April, LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen quit after the company admitted it had paid armed groups to keep a factory operating in war-ravaged Syria.

The opening of the initial judicial inquiry does not necessarily mean that any person or the company will be brought to trial.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; editing by Jason Neely and Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
