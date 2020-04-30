April 30, 2020 / 6:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lagardere first-quarter revenue falls as pandemic hits travel retail

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French media group Lagardere is seen at the group's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - French multimedia conglomerate Lagardere (LAGA.PA) reported on Thursday first-quarter revenue down 12.5% on a like-for-like basis, driven by the impact of coronavirus-related travel restrictions and border closures on its travel retail business.

The publishing, travel retail and media group reported a first-quarter revenue of 1.36 billion euros, while its travel retail revenue fell 18.0% like-for-like to 804 million.

Lagardere estimated a full-year hit on its recurring earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of its travel retail segment could be in the region of 20% to 25% of the fall in its revenue.

Lagardere had forecast in late February a hit of around 20 million euros on its first-quarter recurring EBIT, excluding the impact of its coronavirus action plan.

Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; editing by David Evans

