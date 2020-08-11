Deals
Amber and Vivendi to request new meeting of Lagardere's shareholders 'as soon as possible' - spokesman

PARIS (Reuters) - Activist investment fund Amber Capital and French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) are about to request a new meeting of Lagardere’s shareholders (LAGA.PA) “as soon as possible”, a spokesman for Amber said on Tuesday.

Vivendi and Amber, the two largest shareholders in Lagardere, have formed a pact to seek boardroom seats at the French media group, the two companies said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

“The pact triggers the convening of a general meeting soon,” a spokesman for Amber said. Asked when this meeting could take place, the spokesman said: “as soon as possible.”

