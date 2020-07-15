Deals
July 15, 2020 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi becomes top Lagardere shareholder, mulls supervisory board seats

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (VIV.PA) has raised its stake in French publishing group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) to 21.19%, becoming its largest shareholder, and could ask for one or more seats on its supervisory board, stock market watchdog AMF said on Wednesday.

Vivendi, which also now controls 16.01% of Lagardere’s voting rights, said it could buy more Lagardere shares, market conditions permitting, but would not seek control of the company, the regulatory filing showed.

Lagardere has been locked in a battle with London-based hedge fund Amber Capital for four years. Lagardere shareholders in May rejected calls from the the activist investor, which has a stake of about 18%, to replace Lagardere’s supervisory board.

In May, France’s business elite closed ranks around Lagardere in its fight against Amber.

Vincent Bollore’s Vivendi increased its stake in Lagardere to 16.48% at that time, while LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) Bernard Arnault, bought a 25% stake in Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM), the holding company of Lagarere boss Arnaud Lagardere.

