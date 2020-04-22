Lam Research quarterly revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Lam Research Corp (LRCX.O) reported third-quarter revenue on Wednesday that missed analysts’ estimates, sending the semiconductor equipment maker’s shares down more than 4% after market.

The company’s total revenue rose nearly 3% to about $2.50 billion for the quarter ended March 29, but came in slightly below estimates of $2.58 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“While there is limited visibility to near-term macroeconomic conditions and industry supply chain recovery, customer demand for our equipment remains strong,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Archer said.

Lam had withdrawn its March-quarter outlook last month as some operations in the San Francisco Bay Area and supply chain activities in Malaysia were hit due to lockdown orders.

The company’s net income rose to $574.8 million, or $3.88 per share, in the reported quarter, from $547.4 million, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Lam earned $3.98 per share, beating estimates of $3.85 per share.