Business News
November 26, 2018

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. to join the S&P 500, replacing Rockwell Collins Inc

(Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. will replace Rockwell Collins Inc. in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

CACI International Inc. will replace Lamb Weston Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400 and Addus HomeCare Corp. will replace CACI International in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will replace Aetna Inc. in the S&P 500.

Stericycle will replace Energen Corp. in the S&P MidCap 400 and Diamondback Energy Inc. will replace Stericycle Inc. in the S&P 500.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will replace LaSalle Hotel Properties in the S&P MidCap 400.

