Union says no agreement with LATAM airlines, strike goes on

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile-based LATAM Airlines, the region’s largest carrier, failed to reach an agreement with flight attendants to end a strike on Thursday, a union said, raising the possibility of additional flight cancellations.

The 1,000 member Cabin Crew Union of LAN Express began a walk-off on Tuesday, citing the duration of rotations and salaries of new employees as sticking points in ongoing negotiations with the airline.

“The conditions they’ve offered us continue to be inadequate, and they’ve yet to bring us a concrete proposal,” union president Silka Seitz told reporters following the meeting with the company.

Seitz said the union was seeking an additional day of rest between shifts. The two sides are due to meet again on Monday, she said.

LATAM told Reuters on Thursday it had canceled 800 flights through April 18 and that the strike would affect at least 126,000 passengers.

LATAM was created in 2012 through a merger between Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM. The group, headquartered in Santiago, has operating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.