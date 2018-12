FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has completed its acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Arlanxeo, its Netherlands-based joint venture with chemicals firm Lanxess, to become the full owner of the company, it said in a statement on Monday.

Lanxess’s share in the synthetic rubber and elastomer products venture was valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.72 billion), Aramco said. Arlanxeo will maintain its current base in Maastricht.