Lanxess first-quarter profit beats forecasts, but sees harder virus hit to come

(Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Lanxess (LXSG.DE) reported slightly stronger than expected quarterly profits on Wednesday, with firm demand for disinfectant ingredients offsetting a slump in engineering plastics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Bayer unit said its second-quarter earnings would likely be at the lower end of its forecast range, however, and cut its full-year profit outlook, warning the impact of the pandemic was likely to intensify in the next two quarters.

The company, whose ingredients are used in surface disinfectants, hand sanitizers and soaps, said growth in its new consumer protection segment, which includes antiviral disinfectants, and specialty additives helped mitigate the impact of the outbreak in the first quarter.

That offset a further drop in demand from the auto industry, which accounts for 20% of its sales.

Lanxess shares opened up 1%, and were 2.4% higher by 0845 GMT, outpacing a broadly flat German mid-cap index .MDAXI.

The Cologne-based group’s first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding exceptional items came in at 245 million euros ($265.1 million).

That was down 9.9% from the previous year but slightly above a company-provided consensus of 240 million euros.

“So far, we have been able to keep the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic within limits – mainly thanks to our balanced portfolio,” Chief Executive Matthias Zachert said in a statement.

Lanxess forecast full-year EBITDA of between 800 million and 900 million euros, compared to its March forecast of 900 million to 1.0 billion euros.

It still expected second-quarter EBITDA before exceptional items to come in between 200 million and 250 million euros, as previously forecast, but said the figure was likely to come in at the lower end of this range.

The company said in February it was boosting production volumes of its disinfectant Rely+On Virkon to meet rising demand, and has since donated the solution to several countries hit by the pandemic.

Lanxess has also taken steps to strengthen its already strong cash position during the pandemic, such as suspending its share buyback program in early April.

The company said it would cut its investment budget by around 50 million euros by postponing projects and was looking to save between 50 million euros and 100 million euros though cost containment measures in 2020.

It said on a conference call it was not looking to make large acquisitions in the current situation.