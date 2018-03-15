Lanxess posts 30 percent gain in 2017 core earnings

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Lanxess (LXSG.DE) said full-year core earnings rose by almost 30 percent, driven by volume gains in specialty chemicals and also boosted by the takeover of U.S. peer Chemtura.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Lanxess is seen next to dark clouds at Cologne Bonn airport March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, reached 1.29 billion euros ($1.60 billion) in 2017, Lanxess said on Thursday, in line with average analyst expectation in a Reuters poll.

No longer including its stake in its Arlanxeo synthetic-rubber joint venture with Saudi Aramco in its guidance, Lanxess said it was aiming for a slight overall increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, up from a comparable 925 million euros in 2017.