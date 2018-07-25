South Korea's Moon sends relief team to help victims of Laos dam collapse

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered measures including an emergency relief team to help victims of the collapse of a dam being built by South Korean companies in Laos, his office said on Wednesday.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in speaks at the ISEAS 42nd Singapore Lecture in Singapore July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Hundreds of people in southern Laos are missing and many are feared dead two days after the hydropower dam under construction broke, killing several as it swept away homes in flash flooding.

“The president ordered robust measures including sending an emergency relief team while looking into the cause of the accident, as our companies are participating in the dam construction,” presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a briefing.